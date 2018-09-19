;
Woman sexually assaulted while in line at Niagara grocery store

Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, niagara falls, niagara police, sexual assault

Niagara Regional Police Service are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted while standing in line at a grocery store.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a store in the area of Portage Rd. and Colborne St. in Niagara Falls.

A 41-year-old woman told police a man began following her while she was shopping.

As she stood in line at the checkout, the man approached the woman and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the store.

The suspect is described as white, 20 to 30 years of age, roughly five-foot-six, with a medium build. He has blue eyes, short, light brown shaggy hair, scruffy facial hair, and was wearing a dark t-shirt with a “Jason Voorhees” hockey mask logo, blue shorts and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9399.



