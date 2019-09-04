Woman sexually assaulted after getting into wrong vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police say a woman was sexually assaulted after getting into a vehicle she thought was her rideshare.

A 30-year-old woman ordered a vehicle from a ride-share program around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Weston Rd. and Lawrence Ave. West area.

Police say the victim got into a vehicle she thought was her ride and was driven to the area of Don Mills Rd. and York Mills Rd.

They say she was then sexually assaulted by the male driver.

Police describe the suspect as black, roughly 40 to 50 years of age, with an average build and short black hair.

He was driving a black, four-door Ford Fiesta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474.