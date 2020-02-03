Woman seriously injured in hit and run at Hamilton Tim Hortons

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a hit and run collision on Hamilton Mountain.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons at 25 Rymal Rd. West.

Investigators say a 25-year-old woman was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck.

Police say the truck left the scene but was located a short time later. Officers arrested the alleged driver, a 48-year-old Hamilton man.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-546-8965 or 905-546-8964.