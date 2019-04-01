Woman loses $60K in romance scam: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police says a woman from rural Lambton lost roughly $60,000 in a romance scam.

Police say the 35-year-old woman established an online relationship with a man who claimed to be a 43-year-old law enforcement agent from Canada, currently living in the United States.

During their eight-month relationship, the man said he was having money problems involving hospital bills, plane tickets and visa travelling expenditures. The woman sent the man pre-paid gift cards and money-grams using financial wire transfers.

OPP says all of the transfers were sent to bank accounts in various cities within Nigeria.

The OPP, RCMP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center (CAFC) are investigating the incident.

Police are warning residents to be aware of the many frauds and scams affecting community members.