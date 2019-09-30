Woman killed in UTV accident in North Cayuga

A 39-year-old woman is dead after an Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) she was riding on rolled on its side.

On September 29, around 10 a.m. paramedics were called to Haldimand Road 17 in North Cayuga for immediate medical assistance. First responders found an UTV flipped onto its side and an unresponsive woman on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say the UTV was being driven by a male with two children and a woman in the front seat, when the driver ‘tried to negotiate a slope’ on the property and rolled. Police say the occupants were a father, mother and their two children, aged 5 and 8. The father and children suffered minor injuries.

At the request of the family, OPP will not be releasing the identity of the deceased.