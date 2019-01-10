;
Woman jumps into Lake Erie to save family dog

Haldimand/Norfolk
The Ontario Provincial Police is warning residents about the dangers of cold water after a woman jumped into a lake to save her dog.

Police received a call from a panicked and distraught woman around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 8. The woman said her dog had fallen into Long Point Bay in Port Rowan.

Before police arrived on scene, the woman jumped into the cold water and rescued her pet.

The young woman was okay and it appears the dog did not suffer any injuries.

“The Norfolk County OPP is grateful that there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident and are urging all residents to be aware of the dangers associated to cold water,” said Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.



