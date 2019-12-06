Woman in critical condition after being struck by truck on QEW

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in the Fort-Erie bound lanes near Dorval Dr. in Oakville.

Police say the woman was walking on the highway when she was struck.

She was taken to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene.

A car was found on the side of the road but it is not yet know if it belongs to the victim.

OPP continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact OPP.