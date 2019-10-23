Woman facing 69 identity theft charges rearrested for fraud: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police Service says a woman already facing 69 charges of identity theft has been rearrested.

Kiona Campbell, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of recognizance.

This is the third time Campbell has been arrested on fraud-related charges.

In March, she was arrested along with 27-year-old Marissa MacDonald after police executed a search warrant at a Welland home.

The following month, police identified 69 victims whose identities had allegedly been stolen by Campbell.

Police allege Campbell took personal information, including dates of birth, from “friends” on Facebook and possibly other social media accounts. She is accused of using those details to create opportunities for “fraudulent financial gains.”

Investigators previously issued a warning to anyone who may be connected to the accused through social media to check with their financial institutions and credit bureaus to ensure their personal information has not been affected.

Both Campbell and MacDonald have been held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.