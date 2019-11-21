Woman dies in Ancaster collision

By
Dwight Ryan
-

A woman in her late 20’s has been killed following a two vehicle crash Wednesday night. Hamilton Police responded to the call on Fiddlers Green Road between Book and Butter Roads at about 8:30. A car and truck collided claiming the woman’s life. No further details have been released and police are still investigating.

