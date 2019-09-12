Woman dies following machete attack in Toronto

A woman is dead after she was attacked with a machete in Toronto’s east end Wednesday night.

Toronto police received a number of calls about a man running around with a machete after striking someone with it repeatedly.

Officers responded to the area of Morrish Rd. and Ellesmere Rd. and found a woman in her thirties lying on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man believed to be responsible for the attack is in custody.

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no further danger to the public.