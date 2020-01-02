Woman claims she was assaulted by police in Hess Village, SIU now investigating

A Hamilton woman claims she was assaulted by a police officer in Hess Village while celebrating New Year’s eve. The province’s Special Investigations Unit is now involved after the woman suffered a number of injuries.

26-year-old Megan Carter says she was celebrating New Year’s with friends when one of them was arrested by Hamilton police. She says when the police cruiser pulled away she slapped the back of the car and the officer than came out and threw her to the ground chipping her tooth and breaking her elbow.

She went to the hospital and launched a complaint against the officer and was told the SIU would be investigating.

Hamilton police wouldn’t comment on the incident, and SIU officials would just confirm they are looking into it.