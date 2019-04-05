;
Woman charged with attempted murder after baby stabbed

Tags: baby stabbing, police, stabbing, toronto, toronto police, toronto police service


A 36-year-old woman has been charged after an infant was found suffering from stab wounds in Toronto.

Police responded to a medical call on Wednesday in the area of Bathurst St. and Canyon Ave.

Paramedics found a woman and a baby with stab wounds that appeared to be “suspicious.”

They were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. The child, who is less than a month old, remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

On Friday, Toronto police said the 36-year-old woman had been charged with attempted murder.

She appeared in court on Thursday and remains in custody.



