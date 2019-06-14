;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman charged with assault following fight on Hamilton Mountain

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: assault, crime, hamilton, hamilton mountain, Hamilton Police Service


A 25-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after police responded to a fight on Hamilton Mountain.

Police say a physical altercation broke out between two women at a home near Millwood Pl. and Carousel Ave shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a 20-year-old woman received “injuries caused by a knife.” She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Hamilton woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and four counts of breach of probation.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact Det. Cst. Tracey Constable at 905-546-8956 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.



LATEST STORIES

Woman charged with assault following fight on Hamilton Mountain

City of Burlington falls for $503K phishing scam

Toronto Raptors capture first NBA championship

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php