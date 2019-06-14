Woman charged with assault following fight on Hamilton Mountain
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after police responded to a fight on Hamilton Mountain.
Police say a physical altercation broke out between two women at a home near Millwood Pl. and Carousel Ave shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
They say a 20-year-old woman received “injuries caused by a knife.” She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A Hamilton woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and four counts of breach of probation.
Hamilton police are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact Det. Cst. Tracey Constable at 905-546-8956 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.
