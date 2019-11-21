Woman calls 911 to ask for an ’emergency ride’ because she was late for train

Police are reminding the public that 911 is meant for emergencies only, after a woman called because she was running late for a train. The call was posted on Twitter by Peel Regional Police.

The caller explains that she is in a taxi on her way to catch a train at Union Station. When the 911 operator asks the caller wants she wants police to do, the woman asks if they offer ’emergency ride services.’

The call, which took place in October, ends when the operator tells the woman that no such service exists.