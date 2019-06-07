Woman arrested for assault on an HSR bus

A Toronto woman has been arrested after assaulting another woman on an HSR bus.

Around 8 pm last night a woman and her friends got on an HSR bus at the GO Station on Hunter Street in Hamilton. Another woman, who was drinking alcohol on the bus, began to threaten the woman and then spat on her. The bus driver stopped the bus and the woman who was drinking left, along with a man, but then began banging on the windows of the bus.

Hamilton Police arrested the 32 year-old woman and charged her with assault, disturbance, uttering threats and failure to comply with probation.

She will appear in court today.