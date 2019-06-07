;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman arrested for assault on an HSR bus

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: assault, court, hamilton police, hsr


A Toronto woman has been arrested after assaulting another woman on an HSR bus.

Around 8 pm last night a woman and her friends got on an HSR bus at the GO Station on Hunter Street in Hamilton. Another woman, who was drinking alcohol on the bus, began to threaten the woman and then spat on her. The bus driver stopped the bus and the woman who was drinking left, along with a man, but then began banging on the windows of the bus.

Hamilton Police arrested the 32 year-old woman and charged her with assault, disturbance, uttering threats and failure to comply with probation.

She will appear in court today.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton woman arrested again for drug related offences

Woman arrested for assault on an HSR bus

Man sexually assaulted in Milton, police looking for suspect

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php