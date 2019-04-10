;
Woman arrested after collection plate stolen from church: OPP

A 40-year-old woman has been charged after a collection plate was stolen from a church in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a theft at a church on Fox St. around 12 p.m. on Apr. 7.

Police say someone entered the church, took the collection plate and fled the scene. Church members tried to chase after the thief who had fled down a nearby alley.

OPP arrived on scene and, within minutes, located the suspect.

A Leamington woman was arrested and charged with theft and breach of probation.

Police say the majority of the money taken was recovered.



Woman arrested after collection plate stolen from church: OPP

