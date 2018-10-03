Halton police officers locate missing woman
Halton Regional Police Service says a missing woman with Alzheimer’s has been found.
The 63-year-old was last seen walking in a corn field near 2nd Line South and 25 Side Road.
Police say she was located by officers nearby.
They tweeting thanking everyone who helped in getting the woman home safely.
