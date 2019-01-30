;
Woman, 61, charged after snow-shoveling fight in Guelph

A 61-year-old woman has been charged after a 71-year-old woman was allegedly injured during a snow-shoveling fight in Guelph.

Police say two residents were shoveling snow from their vehicles in a complex parking lot on Waterloo Ave. on Jan. 29.

They allege the 61-year-old woman became upset about where the 71-year-old was dumping snow.

A fight broke out and the 71-year-old woman suffered a cut to her face and bruising to her wrists. Police say the woman did not need medical attention.

Police have charged the 61-year-old woman with assault.



