Witnesses step in to stop violent assault on Christmas Day: Halton police

A man has been arrested and charged following a violent assault on Christmas Day.

Halton police have released limited details about the incident but say officers were called to a home after receiving a call from “a concerned party.”

Police learned a man had pushed a woman, choked her, and threatened to kill her.

Witnesses stepped in to stop the attack and restrained the man. He then caused significant damage to the home including breaking a door frame, damaging furniture, breaking objects and damaging walls.

Police say children were present in the home at the time of the assault.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, utter threat to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

Following the arrest, the victim was referred to the Halton Regional Police Service Domestic Violence Victim Coordinator within the Victim Services Unit. “The Victim Services Unit connects victims to appropriate support services in the community, assists with safety planning and victim care, and, through the Victim Quick Response Program (VQRP), can provide immediate short-term financial support toward essential expenses for victims of violent crime,” said police in a news release.

In 2019, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to 3,613 intimate partner domestic incidents. Police made 842 arrests and laid 1,548 criminal charges.

Victims of intimate partner violence or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in Halton Region for victims of intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence: