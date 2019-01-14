;
Witnesses call 911 after seeing man hold woman down on Hamilton street

Hamilton
assault, Christopher Estabrooks, Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police are thanking several witnesses who helped provide information that led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man after an early morning assault in the city.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 12, Hamilton police received multiple 9-1-1 calls from residents who saw a male holding down a female in middle of the road between Birge and Cheever streets.

The man fled northbound on Cheever St., ran across the train tracks and got into a parked car.

“He then attempted to leave the area in his van at a high rate of speed but collided with a road barrier and two parked cars,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “The male was unable to continue driving so he exited his vehicle and again attempted to flee on foot.”

Witnesses helped guide police to where the man was located several blocks away.

Christopher Estabrooks, of Hamilton, has been charged with assault, failure to stop after an accident and dangerous driving of a motor vehicle.



