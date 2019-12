With the start of a new decade just a few days away, many might be thinking about goals for the New Year.

While experts say making a resolution can be a great thing to do, there are certain steps to achieving all your 2020 dreams.

Life coaches say many are planning for digital detoxes in 2020.

Where the phones get put away for a certain period of time during the day, or a time limit is set on leisure phone use.

It’s a technology break for those feeling addicted or dependant on their devices.