2017 BEA Winners
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Southern Ontario

Category: Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Ontario, Peel
Tags: burlington, halton, hamilton, niagara, snow


The snow kept coming down in much of Southern Ontario. There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect tonight for Burlington, Hamilton and the Niagara region.

It’s the first major snow fall of the winter, not only was the snow coming down heavy for nearly the entire day, but it was also very windy, blowing the snow around and bitter cold. The snow made for dangerous driving.

It was a winter wonderland in Hamilton today, but not everyone was enjoying the weather.

Driving was treacherous, side roads were snow covered and slippery.

The Collision Reporting Centre is advising everyone to stay at home if they can, as many cars are arriving on tow trucks.

One tow truck driver says while many are staying off the roads altogether, those who are venturing out need to proceed with caution.

Thats the message from OPP too, with slick highways, some are losing control.



