Winter storm keeps Justin Trudeau from landing in Iqaluit for apology to Inuit

The Prime Minister was expected to apologize to Inuit Thursday for the way their relatives were treated by the government during a tuberculosis outbreak more than 50 years ago.

Thousands of Inuit were taken from their communities, and brought to places like Hamilton for treatment, many of them never saw their families again.

From the 1940’s to the 60’s, tuberculosis was rampant in Canada’s arctic. So the government shipped people from the North to the south. More than 1,200 patients were treated at the Sanatorium in Hamilton.

In a 2016 interview, 93 year old Hilda Ferrier, who started her nursing career at the Sanatorium in 1952, remembers vividly how scared the Inuit were.

“It was a very traumatic time, they didn’t speak any English, they were thrown into a situation they didn’t comprehend, it took them awhile to acclimatize themselves.”

37 Inuit patients who died at the Sanatorium are buried at the Woodland Cemetery, a memorial was put up in 1995.

Many Inuit that were taken away for treatment, didn’t return home and their families were never told what happened to them.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was expected to apologize for the government’s mis-treatment of patients, but bad weather prevented him from getting to Iqaluit.

A database has been set up that will help family members locate their relatives burial sites.