;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Winter storm expected to hammer Hamilton, Niagara, Burlington

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: burlington, halton, hamilton, niagara, oakville, st catharines


A mammoth winter storm is expected to blast much of Southern Ontario Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says Hamilton and Niagara Region could receive 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall.

The weather agency says a storm to the south of the Great Lakes will pick up extra moisture resulting in higher snowfall totals.

The areas will likely be hit by winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour which will generate widespread blowing snow and cold wind chill values near minus 20.

Officials are advising drivers to postpone any non-essential travel because near zero visibility will be likely at times.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Environment Canada says areas north of Hamilton and Burlington will see less snowfall amounts.



LATEST STORIES

Winter storm expected to hammer Hamilton, Niagara, Burlington

OPP officer who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident is back on the job with a high tech prosthetic

Car seat safety

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php