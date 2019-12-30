Wind storm damages a Hamilton landmark

Bricks from the façade of the Lyric Theatre in Hamilton came falling down Monday morning, one even landing on King street during rush hour traffic.

The theatre was built in 1923 and was eventually home to the CHCH telecentre where the original Tiny Talent time was filmed. Harry White bought the building a year and a half ago and has plans to bring it back to life.

“We’re hoping to revive the community theatre component, in order to help the theatre stay alive we’ve added the revenue of 6 floors of residential units.”

White says his plans for theatre are on hold until he gets his building permits approved. He is hoping to have the $5 million project wrapped up within two years.