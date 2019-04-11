WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested Thursday morning on an extradition request from the United States, as well as on charges of breaching his bail conditions.

Metropolitan police went into the Ecuardorian embassy in London, UK, where Assange has been living for seven years, and took him into custody.

Assange sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012, after he was released on bail while facing extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations. The accusations have since been dropped but he was still wanted for jumping bail. He also is wanted by U.S. due to his work with WikiLeaks.

Ecuador’s president says his government withdrew asylum status for Assange because of his discourteous and aggressive behaviour, as well as hostile and threatening declarations that WikiLeaks made against Ecuador.