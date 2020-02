Carol Anne Eaton finished the first part of her testimony at the Billy Mason murder trial today.

Now the courts will decide if she was truthful in 2010 when she told police, on video and under oath, that her husband Jeremy Hall killed mason in 2006.

Eaton says she was lying to the police back then. She says her statement was coerced, and she says she forgets many key events.

Lisa Hepfner has the details.