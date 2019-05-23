Whitby tech entrepreneur wins $55M jackpot

A Whitby father-of-two has his sights set on a “peppy, fast luxury car” after he won a $55 million jackpot on LOTTO MAX.

Dwayne Williams picked up his winnings from the April 5th draw at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto Thursday morning.

“Usually I check my LOTTO MAX ticket first thing on Saturday morning but that Saturday we were so focused on getting out the door with the kids to run some errands at the mall that we totally forgot to check our ticket,” said Williams in a news release issued by the OLG. “On our way in the car, we heard on the radio that the winning ticket was sold in the Oshawa area – my wife and I joked ‘It’s us!’”

Williams checked his ticket through the OLG app when he got home from his outing. “I saw the Free Play notice first, that’s where my eye went on the screen but in my head I knew something looked different than usual – and that’s when I focused on the $55 and at first I thought I won $55,000 but then I counted all the zeroes – all of this went through my mind in a split second,” he said.

Williams says he showed his brother the screen and the pair started screaming. He ran to find his wife and share the news. “I fell to the floor and we all piled on top of each other, celebrating,” he added.

The technology entrepreneur says he plans to invest in his business and keep working. “It’s important for my kids to see their dad participating in a normal routine, being productive and giving back,” he said.

He hopes to travel and experience the “culture, castles and museums” in Europe.

The OLG says the winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB Lottery Kiosk in Walmart on Baldwin St. in Whitby.