What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day?

By
Dwight Ryan
-

Chances are there will be some disruptions to your schedule over the Christmas holiday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed Christmas Day.

CLOSED

  • Banks, government offices and post offices
  • Grocery stores, beer and liquor stores
  • No recycling or garbage collection, delayed one day
  • Welland & St. Catharines transit will not be running

OPEN

  • HSR has special Christmas Day schedule – limited service till 9 pm
  • Halton Transit – special holiday schedule
  • Niagara – WE-GO Red & Blue Line service only
  • GO Transit – Sunday schedule

