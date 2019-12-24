What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day?

Chances are there will be some disruptions to your schedule over the Christmas holiday.
Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed Christmas Day.
CLOSED
- Banks, government offices and post offices
- Grocery stores, beer and liquor stores
- No recycling or garbage collection, delayed one day
- Welland & St. Catharines transit will not be running
OPEN
- HSR has special Christmas Day schedule – limited service till 9 pm
- Halton Transit – special holiday schedule
- Niagara – WE-GO Red & Blue Line service only
- GO Transit – Sunday schedule