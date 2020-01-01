What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day

Here is a look at what is open and closed on New Year’s Day in and around the Golden Horseshoe Area.

All municipal administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 1, 2020.

There will be no green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste, or garbage pick-up in Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara regions.

Most grocery stores will be closed on New Year’s Day but some local stores may be open.

The LCBO and Beer Store will be closed, along with Canada Post.

HSR and Oakville Transit will run on a regular Sunday/Holiday service schedule. Niagara Region Transit service is cancelled for Fort Erie, St. Catharines, and Welland. Only WEGO Red and Blue Line Service is available in Niagara Falls.

Most malls are closed with the exception of the Toronto Eaton Centre, Outlet Collection at Niagara and Canada One Outlets in Niagara Falls.

The following Hamilton civic museums will be closed: Dundurn National Historic Site. Whitehern Historic House & Garden, The Hamilton Military Museum, Battlefield House Museum & Park, Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology, and Hamilton Children’s Museum.

All Hamilton public library branches and the Hamilton’s Farmer’s Market are closed.

