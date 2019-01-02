;
2017 BEA Winners
What’s on the Horizon for Hamilton

There are some big changes headed for Hamilton in 2019. The city has come up with plans to give overlooked vacant spaces a new lease on life.

Three major sites that will be transformed this year and in the years to come to provide more parks, housing and event space in the city.

Jason Thorne is the head of the city’s planning department and says 2019 will bring some big changes to Steeltown.

Construction will begin during the spring and summer after convocations that are held at the concert hall.

Three projects, years in the making that will come to fruition in 2019.

The city plans on revitalizing more than half of the street-scape this year. The applications in the process that will restore 6 of these vacant mid-19th century buildings.



