First Ontario Credit Union paid $3.5 million over ten years to rename Copps Coliseum back in 2014.

Coffee giant Tim Hortons served up $7.5 million over a decade to name the Ticats home field.

And soon for a total of $50,000 Bernie Arbour memorial stadium, which was named after a former Hamilton police sergeant, will soon be called Carstar field.

Adam Atkinson has more: