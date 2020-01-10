Wet winter storm to bring heavy rain to Hamilton, Halton, Niagara

Residents in the Golden Horseshoe Area should get ready for a wet winter storm this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of Southern Ontario including Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara regions.

The weather agency says heavy rain, strong winds, and freezing rain is expected to hit Friday night and carry through until Sunday.

“Total rainfall amounts of 50 mm or more are possible with most of the rain falling Saturday,” said Environment Canada in an alert posted on their website.

The weather agency says strong southwest winds are also expected Sunday morning, especially along the Lake Erie shoreline where the wind will gust up to 90 km/h. There is also the risk of freezing rain Saturday night through Sunday morning for areas away from Lake Erie.

Environment Canada says they will issue freezing rain warnings as the weather event draws nearer.

Travel is expected to be impacted throughout Southern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.

Motorists are reminded to drive according to changing road conditions.