Westfield Heritage Museum takes you back to the earlier days of Canada

The museum features buildings from as early as the 1790s and a crew dressed historically accurate to take you back to an earlier time. This Canada day weekend is an especially good time to check out the museum with dance lessons and plenty of space for picnics.

Westfield is the ideal location for “Anne” fans its one of the locations where the series “Anne with an E” is filmed. Fans can sit on the same historic benches that Anne sat on and see the church decorated for her wedding. The museum is open on Canada day for more fun.