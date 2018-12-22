Westdale Theatre restoration near completion

Restoration of the intimate Westdale Theatre is almost done and the group behind it has chosen a date to host the 83-year old event space’s grand re-opening.

If the Westdale Theatre were a movie, it would be a rags to riches story where a tired, dated soul gets help from it’s community to help propel it back to it’s potential. That happy ending will be realized on – of all days – Valentine’s Day.”We’re going to be showing Casablanca, which is a pretty romantic film for those who’ve seen it, some haven’t! At least on the big screen.” said Graham Crawford, Westdale Theatre Group.

Built in 1935, the Westdale Theatre predates Casablanca and the Westdale Cinema Group can’t wait to show off how they blended classic styling with 21st century standards- including a viewing area for those with mobility issues and an accessible washroom.

Soon you’ll be able to sit and watch your favourite classic films, as well as artsy and foreign movies too. But it’s called the Westdale Threatre, and they’re going to stay true to the name, which is why they built a stage. They had to clear out two rows of seats and they hope it’ll host musical acts, talks and comedy shows.

And of course such productions require their own state-of-the-art equipment so they’ve added ‘theatrical lighting from Hamilton Video and Sound and have speakers hanging from the ceiling.

The group is hoping the Westdale Theatre quickly becomes the beacon of entertainment it once was.

“Eighty years of stars and stories, there’s so many memories of Hamiltonians in this theatre: First dates, first movies with parents, movie clubs come here.” said Crawford.

And come Valentine’s Day, the theatre will be the home of new memories.