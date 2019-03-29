Welland Woman finds discarded needles outside highschool

A mother in Welland was appalled, after finding discarded needles on a school property across from her home yesterday. It’s the second time this month syringes have been found in the area.

She lives across the street from Centennial High School with her three boys and won’t let them play there anymore.

A similar incident happened earlier this month, eight needles were found by another resident near the same school. Chastity says her instinct was to call police.

When we asked Niagara Police who is responsible for cleaning up discarded needles, they say residents should contact the region’s waste info line. But other agencies have a different view. Glen Walker is the Executive Director at Positive Living Niagara. He says if you find a needle on your own property, it’s up to you to get rid of it.

From there, you can dispose of it or take it to the St. Catharines site on Queenston Street.

District School Board of Niagara spokesperson Brett Sweeney says they take the issue seriously and are taking precautions.

Chastity says her goal is to ensure the community is aware of the issue and has a sense of what to do if they find themselves in a similar situation.