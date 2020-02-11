Welland police looking to identify a man

Welland police are trying to identify a man who stopped and talked to a 12-year-old boy on his way to Gordon Public School yesterday.

Investigative officers determined that the boy was on his way to school school in the area of the Food Basics Grocery Store on Thorold Road. The boy was running through the parking lot because he was late for school. That’s when the man in the parking lot had a brief conversation with the boy.

The boy arrived at school and reported it to school personnel.

Police say the man did not make physical contact with the boy and at this time they do not believe that he committed any criminal offense. They are looking to identify him and determine his intentions.

The man is described as black, approximately 5’10, and between 25 and 35 years old. He has scruffy brown facial hair, medium build and has long brown dreadlocks in a bun. He was wearing a black waist length coat with a hood, white shirt, and grey jogging pants tucked into brown work boots.

Anyone who may be know the identity of the man is asked call the police at 905-688-4111, extension 3342.