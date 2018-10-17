Welland Mayoral race

;
With the municipal election less than a week away, mayoral candidates are clashing in Welland.

Two of the candidates say they’re frustrated with the incumbent’s refusal to debate and has lead to accusations that incumbent Frank Campion is stifling democracy.

Campion says he refused to take part in last week’s debate because of smear tactics by the other candidates, including literature that implies he’s corrupt.

The 61-year-old former City Councilor says he’s running for re-election with a committment to industrial investment and job creation.

He’s facing off against activist David Clow, who ran for Federal MP in 2015 and campaigned with Jack Layton.

The 42-year-old was in a motorcycle crash over 20 years ago that initially left him quadriplegic, and says its part of what inspired him to make his hometown a better place.

Also vying to become mayor is 24-year-old Steven Soos, a child and youth worker who is campaigning to make the city a tourism destination.

All voting locations across Welland are open Monday from 10 AM to 8 PM.



