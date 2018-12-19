Welland man charged after SUV smashes into bus shelter

York Regional Police officers are asking for witnesses to come forward after a SUV being driven by an alleged impaired driver smashed into a bus shelter.

Police were called to a collision on Bayview Ave. at the Highway 407 cutoff shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Investigators say a black Dodge Durango drove off the road and into a transit shelter, narrowly missing two people that were waiting for a bus.

The two bystanders left the scene before officers arrived and police are hoping they will come forward to speak with investigators.

Video of the incident captured on a dash cam appears to show the vehicle mount the medium which separates lanes of traffic moving in opposite directions. The SUV then crashes into the bus shelter, sending a cascade of broken glass on the people inside.

Police have arrested and charged 49-year-old Wayne Quinlan, of Welland, with impaired operation – drug.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Jan. 4.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the detectives at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.