Welland couple arrested after fentanyl investigation

A couple from Welland, ON. have been arrested for the possession and intent to traffic fentanyl.

Niagara Regional Police and the Welland Street Crime Unit conducted an investigation into the alleged sale of fentanyl from a Thorold Rd. address in Welland.

A Controlled Drugs and Substance Act search warrant was issued and executed on Oct. 11 at the home.

Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and indicators of trafficking.

Robert Bottenfield and Tina Laramee were both arrested as a result of the investigation.

Both face charges of:

– Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

– Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

– Possession of Methamphetamine

Both accused will be held pending a hearing on Oct. 12, 2019.