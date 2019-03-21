Welland Bridge 18 to be torn down

The ill fated Forks Road Bridge in Welland has been closed for the past several months causing great concerns for residents in the community but it’s about to be torn down.

Robert Desjardins owns Norm’s Dain City Auto Sales in Welland. Since the Forks Road Bridge was shut down late last year, his business has taken a hit. His used-car business is nearly 50 years old, dependent on the traffic travelling across the bridge.

Last night, council voted to tear down the 88 year old Forks Road Bridge, formerly known as Bridge 18. City Engineer, Erik Nickel, says the project will cost just over a million dollars.

The bridge was shut down in November for safety reasons. To get to the other side, it takes an extra 10 minutes, where the bridge was a throughway.

Residents like Sharon Major, who is also co-chair on the Welland Bridge 18 committee says they still have questions about a new bridge.

Ward Six Councillor Bonnie Fokken says she supports the removal and much needed replacement of the bridge. Her counterpart, Jim Larouche agreed today.

The city is going to both the provincial and federal government for help. A new bridge is estimated to cost between 13 and 18 million dollars. The contractor has until May first to demolish the bridge.