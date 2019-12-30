Weather warnings in effect for Halton, Niagara regions

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for parts of Southern Ontario as rain and wind are expected to several areas.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Caledon. Significant ice-build up will cover the region early Monday following an ice storm that will likely end in the late morning.

“Ice accretion or build-up up to 20 mm is possible and combined with expected strong wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, extended and widespread power outages are possible,” said the weather agency.

Hazardous travel conditions have been reported on area roads and highways. Environment Canada is advising drivers to avoid traveling, if possible.

A wind warning is in effect for Niagara Falls and Welland with strong wind gusts near 100 km/h possible.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind, causing injury or damage. Motorists should be prepared to adjust driving with the changing road conditions due to high winds.

