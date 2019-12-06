Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Burlington, Oakville, Milton

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of Southern Ontario where snow is expected to start falling early Friday morning.

Environment Canada says Burlington, Oakville, Caledon, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, and Brampton may see five centimeters (cm) of accumulation by midday with some parts getting as much as 10 cm.

The morning commute will be impacted due to accumulating snow on untreated surfaces. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

Conditions are expected to improve on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton and Niagara Region will experience snow with rain throughout the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud.