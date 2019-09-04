Waterloo police search for man who allegedly threatened woman

Waterloo police have released video of a man who allegedly threatened a woman last month.

Around 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 5, a woman was approached by an unknown man in Cambridge’s Galt area.

The man allegedly threatened a woman and followed her across a pedestrian bridge. He then fled on foot after being confronted by a group of the woman’s friends.

Police describe the suspect as black, in his twenties, and roughly six-feet tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and large wireless headphones.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 519-570-9777.