Waterloo man charged with 34 counts of sexual assault

A 50-year-old man is facing dozens of sexual assault charges following an investigation by Waterloo police.

The Waterloo man was arrested and charged with 34 counts of sexual assault with a connection to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on Sept. 24.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Special Victim’s Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.