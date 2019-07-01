Waterloo man arrested for sexual assault and drug related charges

A 26-year-old Kitchener man was charged with sexual assault and drug possession on Friday after police responded to a domestic dispute.

Police were called to the area of Northfield Drive East and Davenport Road in Waterloo to resolve a domestic dispute on Tuesday. Waterloo Regional Police then launched an investigation that led to his arrest on Friday.

At the time of the arrest, police allegedly found a quantity of cocaine and over $3000 in cash on the man.

The 26-year-old was charged with numerous criminal offences, including sexual assault and drug trafficking.