Waterdown yoga studio raises money for Bruce Trail through Yogathon

A Waterdown based yoga studio encouraged yogis to get their Saturday sweat on for a good cause.

The Yogashala held their third annual Yogathon in support of the Bruce Trail today.

The money raised at the event will be used to acquire and maintain land, including the recently purchased Fisher’s Pond Nature Reserve on the Niagara Escarpment.

Around 100 people took part in the Yogathon.

While 100 per cent of the proceeds went towards the Bruce Trail, participants also profited when it comes to health and wellness.

“Yoga can provide a numerous amount of benefits,” said The Yogashala owner Lindsay Gordon. “Main ones are helping with stress relief, easing anxiety and depression. Physically it can help build muscle, increase flexibility, and [lead to] a little bit of weight loss. Overall, [it helps] well-being and health.”

The Yogashala hoped to raise $5,000 for the Bruce Trail.