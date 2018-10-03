Homes flooded after pipe bursts at Hamilton’s wastewater treatment plant

A large water main at Hamilton’s wastewater treatment plant burst Tuesday evening, flooding an east-end neighbourhood.

The break happened near Dunn Ave. and Grace Ave. around 8 p.m. A steady stream of water flooded the roadway and dozens of homes in the area.

Power was shutoff to hundreds of homes as a safety precaution. It has since been turned back on. Crews are scheduled to begin repairs Wednesday morning.

One homeowner said he woke up around 3 a.m. with no electricity and his basement full of water. He said the street outside his home was completely covered in mud.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time.

Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.