;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Homes flooded after pipe bursts at Hamilton’s wastewater treatment plant

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: flooding, hamilton, wastewater treatment plant

HamiltonFlood

A large water main at Hamilton’s wastewater treatment plant burst Tuesday evening, flooding an east-end neighbourhood.

The break happened near Dunn Ave. and Grace Ave. around 8 p.m. A steady stream of water flooded the roadway and dozens of homes in the area.

Power was shutoff to hundreds of homes as a safety precaution. It has since been turned back on. Crews are scheduled to begin repairs Wednesday morning.

One homeowner said he woke up around 3 a.m. with no electricity and his basement full of water. He said the street outside his home was completely covered in mud.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time.

Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.



LATEST STORIES

World Egg Day

Illuminight

Woman with Alzheimer's missing in Halton Hills

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php