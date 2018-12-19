;
WATCH: Spot the cat, Christmas tree edition

Christmas and cats can be problematic.

One Twitter user knows that all too well, noting that every time she comes down in the morning, the cat is somewhere in the tree.

So she started a spot my cat game on Twitter and invited others to join in.

 

 

 

 



