Watch Queen Elizabeth's Christmas broadcast in full

In her Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth urged people to reflect upon the things that are most important – faith, family and friendship. Her majesty reflected on a busy year – with two royal weddings and two babies and another child expected soon. “It helps to keep a grandmother occupied” she says in the video. The Queen is publicly neutral on political matters, so she made no mention of the turmoil in the United Kingdom over the Brexit deal.



